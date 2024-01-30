Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $631.40 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,765,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,168,643 shares during the period. Pentair accounts for about 2.8% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 5.91% of Pentair worth $631,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,977,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,775,000 after acquiring an additional 589,491 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 29.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on PNR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.