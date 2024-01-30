Patron Partners LLC Sells 7,674 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Patron Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,022,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,081,000 after purchasing an additional 266,459 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,663,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after buying an additional 221,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:KXI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $59.50. 27,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,200. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $64.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.