Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,362,000 after purchasing an additional 44,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,996,000 after purchasing an additional 296,610 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 31.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,507,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,228,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $102,575,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.19.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,546. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

