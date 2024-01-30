Patron Partners LLC Acquires 39 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 22.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ELV traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $489.27. The company had a trading volume of 243,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,526. The company has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $475.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.42. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $508.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

