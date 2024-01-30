Patron Partners LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Patron Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 858,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.80. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

