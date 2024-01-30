Patron Partners LLC Invests $507,000 in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 255,455 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $509,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 74,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,295. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.41. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

