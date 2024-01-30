Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.50

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.50 and last traded at $84.72, with a volume of 146969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.57.

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.03.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

