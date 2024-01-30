Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,873,731,000 after buying an additional 376,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $757,938,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,131,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $145.67 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.35.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

