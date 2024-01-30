Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Oracle by 83.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,842. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market cap of $313.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

