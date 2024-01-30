RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Update

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $26,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 447,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,465.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott Polakoff purchased 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $106,970.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,210.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kao purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 447,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,465.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,912 shares of company stock worth $227,630 over the last three months. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 220,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 59.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 81,780 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 37.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,083. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $353.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

