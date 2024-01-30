General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.500-9.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Motors also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.50-$9.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.24.

General Motors Stock Up 6.8 %

General Motors stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 32,315,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,961,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

