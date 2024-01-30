Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.720-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.010-1.010 EPS.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

NYSE:PLOW traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.56. 117,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $633.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

