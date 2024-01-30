Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16,779.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $37,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.52. 376,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,030. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $151.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

