Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,736 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $151.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $151.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.38 and its 200 day moving average is $143.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.