Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires 801 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,559,000 after acquiring an additional 362,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,477,000 after purchasing an additional 419,776 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.36. 560,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

