Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $796,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $450.96. 816,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,792. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.92 and its 200 day moving average is $413.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $451.61. The company has a market capitalization of $360.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

