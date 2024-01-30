Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 15.25%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. 7,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,642. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

