Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 15.25%.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. 7,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,642. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.
Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
