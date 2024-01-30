J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 554 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.29. 552,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,777. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

