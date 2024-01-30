Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.93. 3,459,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,399,876. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

