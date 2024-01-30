Patron Partners LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.93. 121,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,964. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

