Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $188,000 Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth $34,942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Lyft by 2,804.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after buying an additional 3,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $24,854,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,324,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,862.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 650,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Nomura lowered Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LYFT

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.