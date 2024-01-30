Accredited Investors Inc. Has $6.79 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $85.04. 331,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

