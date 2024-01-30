Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $17,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 273,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 34,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,602. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.53.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

