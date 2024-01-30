Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 734 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532,324 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,035,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,564 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.58. The company had a trading volume of 39,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,924. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $117.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

