Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. 124,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,768. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $961.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $416.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

