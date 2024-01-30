Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after buying an additional 617,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,163,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,676,000 after buying an additional 209,757 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.33.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

CHTR traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.43. The stock had a trading volume of 174,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,620. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $315.02 and a one year high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

