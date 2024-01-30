Barclays PLC Has $296.49 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 551,798 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.29% of Stryker worth $296,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after buying an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,402,083,000 after buying an additional 340,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,865,989,000 after buying an additional 181,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $314.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.76 and its 200-day moving average is $286.67. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.96 and a fifty-two week high of $317.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.