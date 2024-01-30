Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $62.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,656,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,566,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

