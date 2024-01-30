Financial Counselors Inc. Has $42.96 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Ameriprise Financial worth $42,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.25.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

AMP stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $392.02. 42,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.53 and its 200-day moving average is $348.63. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

