Barclays PLC Buys 95,108 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95,108 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Deere & Company worth $224,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after buying an additional 83,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,201,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $395.60 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

