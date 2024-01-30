Barclays PLC Purchases 1,609,942 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,160,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $220,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

