Patron Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SDY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,265. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.