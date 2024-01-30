Patron Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.12. The company had a trading volume of 586,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,381. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.85. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

