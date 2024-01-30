LCM Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,611,000 after purchasing an additional 124,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,630,000 after purchasing an additional 135,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after purchasing an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,720. The company has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $443.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.