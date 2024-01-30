United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01, RTT News reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $158.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.12. The stock has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
