United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01, RTT News reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $158.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.12. The stock has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

