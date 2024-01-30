Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,720. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.5 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.21. 234,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,503,224. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

