Savant Capital LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,274,044,000 after buying an additional 820,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,217.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,074.71 and a 200-day moving average of $944.33. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.10 and a 52-week high of $1,284.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

