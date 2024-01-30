Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Shares Up 2.7% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $77.40 and last traded at $77.20. 528,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,921,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.17.

The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

