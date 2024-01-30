Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Shares Up 2.7% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $77.40 and last traded at $77.20. 528,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,921,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.17.
The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco
Insider Activity at Sysco
In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sysco Stock Up 3.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sysco
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.