CORDA Investment Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,781 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,307,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVS traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.03. 223,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,958. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $226.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVS

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.