U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $32,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after buying an additional 2,300,777 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,510,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,042,000 after buying an additional 2,038,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,209,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,935 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.87. 1,126,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,050,986. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

