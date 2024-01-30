Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 72 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $95,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after purchasing an additional 462,016 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.24. 60,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

