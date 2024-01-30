Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. 44,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

