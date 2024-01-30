iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 16.7% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $23,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after buying an additional 190,396 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.21. 3,831,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

