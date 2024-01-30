Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.52. The stock had a trading volume of 74,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,442. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.55. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.63 and a 1-year high of $225.83.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.