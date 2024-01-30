Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.59. 440,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,173. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

