Patron Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Patron Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,150 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,826,000 after acquiring an additional 509,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,096,000 after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,646,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,887,000 after acquiring an additional 494,118 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,811. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

