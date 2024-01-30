JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period.

JEPQ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,481. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

