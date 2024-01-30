SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,981 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 7.7% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,112. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

