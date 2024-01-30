Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 343,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.36. 1,113,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,600. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $231.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.17.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.