Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,669 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,852 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.69. 7,265,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,052,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLF. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

